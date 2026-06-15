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BBC to cut hundreds of jobs in Britain in news division downsize, FT reports

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Departments across the BBC have been ordered to cut about a tenth of their costs.

Departments across the BBC have been ordered to cut about a tenth of their costs.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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LONDON - Britain’s BBC is set to cut hundreds of jobs across its core news division next week in the first part of its downsizing, the Financial Times reported on June 15, citing people close to the situation.

Departments across the corporation have been ordered to cut about a tenth of their costs under wider plans expected to result in a total of about 2,000 jobs lost to save hundreds of millions of pounds, according to the FT report.

The BBC’s news division is set to be the first to reveal its plans next week.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.