'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' score SAG award nominations on road to Oscars

America Ferrera, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling attend the European premiere of \"Barbie\" in London, Britain July 12, 2023. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska/File Photo
Robert Downey Jr., poses with the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for \"Oppenheimer\" as Cillian Murphy holds the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture for \"Oppenheimer\" at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 7, 2024. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo
The two films that squared off in a showdown dubbed "Barbenheimer" last summer will vie for the best movie cast award alongside "The Color Purple," "Killers of the Flower Moon" and "American Fiction."

"Barbie" star Margot Robbie was nominated for best movie actress and will compete with "Poor Things" star Emma Stone and Lily Gladstone of "Killers of the Flower Moon," among others. Cillian Murphy, who played atomic bomb scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer, was nominated for best actor.

The SAG awards are closely watched because actors form the largest group of voters for the Oscars, the film industry's top prizes that will be bestowed in March.

Winners of the SAG awards will be handed out at a red-carpet ceremony held in Los Angeles on Feb. 24 and streamed live on Netflix. REUTERS

