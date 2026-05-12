Bahamians vote in snap election as PM Davis seeks rare second term

Prime Minister of the Bahamas Philip Davis speaks at an event where leaders of Caribbean nations meet for a two-day conference to discuss the region's approach to the COP27 climate talks, in Nassau, Bahamas August 16, 2022. REUTERS/Dante Carrer/File Photo

May 12 - Bahamians headed to the polls on Tuesday to decide whether to grant Prime Minister Philip Davis and his ruling Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) a second consecutive term, a feat no leader has accomplished in nearly 30 years.

The vote pits the incumbent PLP against its primary rival, the Free National Movement (FNM), led by Michael Pintard. Polls open across the archipelago as voters weigh concerns about affordability and housing against the government's record.

The election, which was not due until October, was called early by Davis. An official in his office stated the decision was made to hold the vote to get ahead of the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season. The previous election in September 2021, which brought Davis to power, was also a snap election.

At stake are 41 seats in the Bahamian House of Assembly. This represents an increase of two seats from the last election, following recommendations from the independent constituencies commission to add two new seats. The PLP, which held a strong majority with 32 of the 39 seats heading into Tuesday's vote, is campaigning to build on its mandate, while the FNM seeks to return to power after its 2021 defeat.

Key issues dominating the campaign have been the rising cost of living, stagnant wages, and a persistent housing shortage. The International Monetary Fund noted these challenges in a 2025 report, acknowledging government efforts on housing while suggesting more public spending could be necessary.

Months ahead of the election, Davis took steps to remove value-added tax from food sold in grocery stores - a move that the opposition said would have little impact on Bahamians.

Several high-profile races are expected to draw significant attention. In the Garden Hills constituency, incumbent Mario Bowleg faces a challenge from three-time NBA champion Rick Fox, who is running as a candidate for the FNM.

Former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, who Davis defeated in 2021, is running as an independent candidate for a seat he has held for nearly two decades. His independent bid comes after the FNM, the party he once led, refused to ratify him as its candidate. REUTERS