Bahamian police officer charged with murder of US citizen

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March 25 - A senior Bahamian police officer appeared in court on a murder charge on Wednesday in connection with the fatal off-duty shooting of a U.S. citizen over the weekend, his lawyer said.

The officer, Superintendent Berneil Pinder, was not required to enter a plea during his appearance before the Magistrate's Court in Nassau shortly before 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT), according to his lawyer, Ian Cargill Sr.

Cargill said Pinder is being held in prison pending a request for bail before the Bahamian Supreme Court.

Pinder shot and killed Cody Castillo, 31, outside a popular restaurant on the island of New Providence after an altercation broke out between two people at a restaurant around 6 p.m. EDT on Saturday, police said. One of the people entered a vehicle and "drove it in a threatening manner" toward Pinder, who used his service weapon to shoot the driver, according to police.

A U.S. State Department spokesperson said the Trump administration is closely tracking the investigation into Castillo's death.

Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis said on Tuesday that he had requested a full and transparent investigation into the shooting, saying that a "badge can never place anyone above the law."

"We must review the rules governing off-duty carriage of firearms, strengthen de-escalation standards, and examine less-lethal options for our law enforcement agencies, so officers have stronger tools to protect life wherever possible," Davis said.

The Bahamas recorded eight police-involved shootings last year. A preliminary review of police reports indicates at least three such shootings so far in 2026. REUTERS