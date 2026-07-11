Bahamas grounds Flamingo Air after 10 die in plane crash

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July 10 - Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis said on Friday that 10 people died after an aircraft crashed on one of the Caribbean country's islands.

"Once again, a chapter in our nation's story has been marked by tragedy," Davis said during a press conference. "Today is a day of celebration but it has become a day of mourning."

The crash, which happened on the archipelago's 53rd independence, occurred around 1:00 p.m. EDT after the Cessna 402 aircraft took off from Lynden Pindling International Airport en route to San Andros Airport, according to the Bahamian Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority.

The authority said the aircraft "reportedly encountered difficulties" before crashing into bushes.

Police Commissioner Shanta Knowles said there were nine passengers and a pilot onboard. She said one person initially survived the crash but later died.

The flight was operated by Flamingo Air, a Bahamas-based airline. The Ministry of Transport said it has suspended the airline's air operator certificate "as a precautionary safety measure."

Flamingo Air did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but told local media: "At this time, the details are being gathered, and we are committed to cooperating with the relevant authorities." REUTERS