Backlash against weaponised US dollar is growing across the world

WASHINGTON – All around the world, a backlash is brewing against the hegemony of the US dollar.

Brazil and China recently struck a deal to settle trade in their local currencies, seeking to bypass the greenback in the process. India and Malaysia in April signed an accord to ramp up usage of the rupee in cross-border business. Even perennial US ally France is starting to complete transactions in yuan.

Currency experts are leery of sounding like the Cassandras who have, embarrassingly, predicted the dollar’s imminent demise on any number of occasions over the past century.

And yet in observing this sudden wave of agreements aimed at sidestepping the dollar, they detect the sort of meaningful action, however small and gradual, that was typically missing in the past.

For many global leaders, their rationales for taking these measures are strikingly similar. The greenback, they say, is being weaponised, used to push America’s foreign-policy priorities – and punish those that oppose them.

Nowhere has that been more evident than in Russia, where the US has brought unprecedented financial pain to bear on President Vladimir Putin’s regime in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

The Biden administration has imposed sanctions, frozen hundreds of billions of dollars of Moscow’s foreign reserves, and, in concert with Western allies, all but ousted the country from the global banking system.

For much of the world, it’s been a stark reminder of their own dependency on the dollar, regardless of what they think of the war.

And that’s the dilemma Washington officials face: By increasingly relying on the greenback to fight their geopolitical battles, not only do they risk denting the dollar’s pre-eminent place in world markets, but they could ultimately undermine their ability to exert influence on the global stage.

To ensure long-term efficacy, sanctions are often better left as a threat and not actually carried out, according to Mr Daniel McDowell, author of Bucking The Buck: US Financial Sanctions And The International Backlash Against the Dollar.

“Now, a rational actor that knows it could potentially be in that situation in the future is going to prepare for that scenario, and it does make your coercive threats, your deterrent threats, less effective,” said Mr McDowell, the director of undergraduate studies in the political science department at Syracuse University.

“Maybe the change is marginal now, but even if it ultimately culminates in something that doesn’t dethrone the dollar”, it still matters in how it “can reduce American economic power”.