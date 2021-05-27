B1617 present in 53 territories

The highly infectious coronavirus variant B1617, first reported in India, has infiltrated 53 territories, according to official information received by the World Health Organisation, and has also been found in another seven territories, according to unofficial information.

In a report yesterday, the United Nations health agency also gave an update on the spread of the other variants of concern.

The mutations that were first discovered in Britain (B117), South Africa (B1351) and Brazil (P1) have now been reported in 149, 102 and 59 territories respectively.

