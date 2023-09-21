Azerbaijan halts Karabakh offensive after ceasefire deal with Armenian separatists

YEREVAN - Azerbaijan said on Wednesday it had halted military action in its breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh after its battlefield success forced Armenian separatist forces to agree to a ceasefire.

The truce will see the area fully return to Baku's control.

Under the agreement, outlined by Azerbaijan and the Russian Defence Ministry, which has peacekeepers on the ground, separatist forces are meant to disband and disarm, while talks on the future of ethnic Armenians who live there are due to start on Thursday.

In a speech to the nation on Wednesday evening, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said Baku had restored its sovereignty "with an iron fist" in a 24-hour offensive by troops backed by artillery strikes that brought the breakaway region to heel.

He said Armenian forces had begun handing over their weapons and leaving.

Mr Aliyev added that Nagorno-Karabakh's 120,000 Armenians would be able to take part in Azerbaijani elections, receive state education, and freely practice their Christian faith in his Muslim-majority nation.

"We will turn Karabakh into paradise," Mr Aliyev said, adding that he was a man of his word.

Nagorno-Karabakh is a mountainous area in the volatile wider South Caucasus region.

It is internationally recognised as an exclave of Azerbaijan, but part of it has been run by separatist Armenian authorities since a war that ended in the early 1990s.

Armenians claim a long historical dominance in the area, which they call Artsakh. Azerbaijan links its historical identity to the territory too.

Fearful of what the future might hold, thousands of Armenians massed at the airport in Stepanakert, the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh known as Khankendi by Azeris. Others took shelter with Russian peacekeepers in the hope of being flown out.

As Nagorno-Karabakh has been the focus of two wars since the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union, many of its Armenians deeply distrust Azerbaijan.

Neighbouring Armenia has accused Baku of trying to ethnically cleanse the territory, something Baku denies.

“They are basically saying to us that we need to leave, not stay here, or accept that this is a part of Azerbaijan - this is basically a typical ethnical cleansing operation,” Mr Ruben Vardanyan, a former top official in the exclave’s ethnic Armenian administration, told Reuters.

Another separatist Armenian official said at least 200 people had been killed in the fighting and more than 400 wounded. He said 10 of those killed were civilians, of whom five were children. Reuters could not verify his assertion.