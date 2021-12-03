Australian PM under pressure to tackle corruption as country slips in global ranking

Until recently, Australia had a proud record as one of the world's most effective countries at addressing corruption.
Until recently, Australia had a proud record as one of the world's most effective countries at addressing corruption.PHOTO: AFP
For The Straits Times
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SYDNEY - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is under pressure to create a strong national anti-corruption watchdog after backing a limited model that critics say is weak and will not stamp out waste and abuse of power.

Australia states and territory governments all have strong anti-corruption bodies that have resulted in investigations, resignations and prosecutions of legislators and leaders. Yet there has never been a body at a national level, partly because federal parliamentarians have not - until recently - faced the same degree of political pressure to create one.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 