Australian PM under pressure to tackle corruption as country slips in global ranking

SYDNEY - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is under pressure to create a strong national anti-corruption watchdog after backing a limited model that critics say is weak and will not stamp out waste and abuse of power.

Australia states and territory governments all have strong anti-corruption bodies that have resulted in investigations, resignations and prosecutions of legislators and leaders. Yet there has never been a body at a national level, partly because federal parliamentarians have not - until recently - faced the same degree of political pressure to create one.