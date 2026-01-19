Australian gold miner Perseus confirms second fatality in Ivory Coast mine accident

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Jan 19 - Australia's Perseus Mining said on Monday that a second employee of a contractor firm passed away in a hospital, days after an accident near the gold producer's Bagoe mine in Cote d'Ivoire.

Another employee of the contractor, Binkadi, was fatally injured in the accident last Thursday.

Perseus said it is continuing its investigation into the accident and is working closely with the relevant Ivorian authorities.

Reuters reported in December last year that the West African nation introduced new revenue-raising measures, including a flat 8% gold royalty, which miners initially refused to pay as unlawful under contract protections before entering talks to have it scrapped.

Perseus ended the day up 3.6% at A$6.04 apiece. REUTERS