Australia reboots climate scheme, targets big polluters

CANBERRA - More than 200 of Australia’s top greenhouse gas polluters will soon be required to make deep emissions cuts as part of the nation’s most important climate legislation in nearly a decade.

They will be required to cut their emissions by nearly 5 per cent a year to 2030 against a baseline or limit set by the government.

Starting on July 1, 2023, the emissions reduction scheme, called the Safeguard Mechanism, will help the country meet its climate targets. It is expected to drive down industrial emissions and comes as pressure grows on major polluting nations to rein in greenhouse gas pollution that is heating up the planet.

The Safeguard Mechanism represents a major turnaround in the nation’s climate policies after years of deep divisions by the main political parties’ stalled efforts to cut emissions.

The scheme is a political compromise. “But it’s a really important one,” said Dr Jennifer Rayner, head of advocacy for the Climate Council, a non-profit climate change communications group in Sydney. “It is a strong signal to business and to the community that the climate of policy in this country has changed.”

But it is far from perfect. It is a reboot of an existing weak programme created by the previous conservative government. The ruling Labor government strengthened the scheme after months of negotiations with the Greens and independents, who control the balance of power in the Senate.

“The most important benefit of the safeguard mechanism is the signal that it sends to Australia’s biggest polluters that they have to be pulling their weight on our shared national task to reduce emissions,” Dr Rayner added.

Australia remains heavily reliant on fossil fuels, though renewable energy is growing quickly. It is also one of the world’s top coal and gas exporters, and Labor has pledged to cut national emissions by 43 per cent by 2030 on 2005 levels. But to do that, it has to drive down emissions across the country.

The scheme will also make it harder for new fossil fuel projects to get off the ground and will likely lead to a boost in green energy investment as big industrial firms look for ways to cut emissions. That could be good for foreign investors looking for new opportunities.

“It will establish a price on greenhouse gas emissions for Australia’s heavy industry sector. That’s the key,” said Professor Frank Jotzo, head of energy at the Institute for Climate Energy and Disaster Solutions at the Australian National University in Canberra.

The scheme covers about 30 per cent of the nation’s emissions and applies to operations that produce more than 100,000 tonnes of greenhouse gases a year. The focus is on 215 polluting entities, such as coal mines, gas fields and gas processing, aluminium smelters and steel mills. It requires them to keep their net emissions below a set limit, known as a baseline, said Prof Jotzo.

Entities that exceed their baseline can buy carbon credits from the government or from entities that have succeeded in cutting emissions more than the required annual amount. Meaning, companies can trade credits with each other.