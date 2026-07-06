Australia PM Albanese apologises for Kylie Minogue comments

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Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has apologised for his comments on singer Kylie Minogue.

SYDNEY – Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese apologised on July 6 for suggesting in a recent interview that he would “shag” pop star Kylie Minogue.

Albanese was asked to nominate which Australian entertainer he would “shag, marry, date” when appearing on a local comedy podcast last week.

“Oh, Kylie, clearly,” he said after first trying to duck the question.

“You’d marry Kylie, shag her, and date her?” podcast host Nikki Osborne responded.

Albanese replied: “All of the above.”

The comments were swiftly condemned, with one Australian lawmaker describing them as a “disrespectful” lapse of judgment.

Facing mounting criticism, Albanese apologised in a statement issued through his office.

“I apologise unequivocally for the comments,” he said.

Australia’s widely beloved “Princess of Pop”, Minogue shot to fame in local soap Neighbours before embarking on a successful music career. AFP