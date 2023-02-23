Australia faces ‘explosive’ fire risk after years of rain: Report

SINGAPORE – The Australian authorities need to urgently prepare for the risk of major wildfires after three years of excessive rainfall triggered massive vegetation growth, creating “powder-keg” conditions for grass fires, a report said.

Written by the Climate Council and the Emergency Leaders for Climate Action (Elca), the report said wetter-than-average conditions, including record-breaking rainfall and floods in eastern Australia since early 2020, had been caused in large part by a La Nina event that lasted an unusually long three years.

But the wet conditions have eased and hot conditions are drying out grasslands and forests, said the report released on Wednesday.

“Excessive rainfall in recent years has caused prolific vegetation growth in Australia, which is now drying and turning into fire fuel as we experience hotter, drier conditions,” said co-author Greg Mullins, former commissioner of fire and rescue in New South Wales and founder of Elca.

Ecla is a coalition of 40 former chiefs, commissioners and director-generals of fire and emergency services across the country. The Climate Council is a non-governmental group focusing on climate science communication and solutions.

Mr Mullins said the summer of 2023-2024 will almost certainly see a return to normal or above-normal bushfire conditions across most of Australia.

He said previous long wet periods were followed by major fires in parts of Australia, including around Sydney.

“All levels of government need to understand the escalating risk of devastating fires and ramp up preparedness now,” he added.

La Nina is a climate pattern in the tropical Pacific Ocean that brings cooler and wetter weather to the region. The alternate state, El Nino, leads to hotter and drier conditions, and past El Nino events had triggered severe bushfires in Australia and Indonesia.

But because of climate change, hotter temperatures mean fires can occur even during the years with no El Nino episodes.

“Australia’s protracted La Nina episode is giving way to hotter and drier conditions, including the possible formation of an

El Nino event. As a result, we will almost certainly see a return to normal or above normal fire conditions across most of Australia in coming months,” said the report.

Australia experienced three protracted La Nina episodes in 1954 to 1957; 1973 to 1976; and 1998 to 2001. After each of these events came extensive grass fires across Australia, followed by major forest fires causing loss of life and property on the east coast, particularly in New South Wales, said the report.

Australia’s most widespread grass fires occurred from 1974 to 1975, with about 117 million ha burnt nationally – about 15 per cent of the country’s land mass.