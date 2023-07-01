Australia braces itself for drought and fires in El Nino’s wake

SYDNEY - Amid the brutally cold winter weather in Sydney in recent days, the distinctive smell of bushfire smoke hangs, disconcertingly, in the air.

The smoke has blown in from a series of large fires in bushland surrounding the city – controlled burns conducted by the New South Wales (NSW) Rural Fire Service, the state’s main bushfire fighting agency.

The burns are a crucial part of efforts by the authorities in Australia to prepare for the looming bushfire season, which occurs in the warmer months at the end of the year.

But there is an extra urgency this season.

Australia, a dry continent that is prone to bushfires and drought, is bracing itself for El Nino, a weather event that tends to cause warmer, drier conditions in the lead-up to summer and has in the past proven disastrous.

El Nino is a periodic warming of sea surface temperatures in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean that affects weather patterns in South-east Asia and Australia, usually leading to less rain. La Nina, the flip side to El Nino, brings warmer waters to the Western Pacific and cooler and wetter weather to the region.

According to the national government’s Bureau of Meteorology – which says there is a 70 per cent chance of an event in 2023 – Australia’s severe droughts in recent decades have all been associated with El Nino conditions. The drier weather also brings a much higher risk of a significant fire season in south-east Australia.

This is worrying news for Australia, where bushfires have become far more severe in recent years.

During the so-called Black Summer fires of 2019 to 2020, the country experienced one of the longest and most catastrophic bushfire seasons in history. Thirty-three people died in the bushfires, and almost 450 from smoke inhalation.

The fires damaged thousands of homes and razed more than 24 million ha of farm and bushland, covering an area about the size of the United Kingdom.

Experts believe that the bushfire risk is mounting in 2023 because Australia has just experienced three years of La Nina events, which brought cooler, wetter weather that helped forests to regrow following the Black Summer fires.

“We know from the historical record that bushfire events are more likely during periods of El Nino, whereas floods and cyclones are less likely,” Dr Tom Mortlock, an analyst at risk advisory firm Aon, told The Australian Science Media Centre.

“The concern now is that – with the long absence of El Nino and back-to-back La Ninas – the landscape is preconditioned for bushfire, with significant fuel growth occurring.”