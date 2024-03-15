Attackers raid hotel in Somalia's capital after blasts, residents say

Vehicles of Somali security officers are parked near Syl Hotel, the scene of an al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab group's attack, in Mogadishu, Somalia March 15, 2024. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Somali security officers take position near Syl Hotel, the scene of an al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab group's attack, in Mogadishu, Somalia March 15, 2024. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Somali security officers take position on the rooftop at a section of Syl Hotel, the scene of an al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab group's attack in Mogadishu, Somalia March 15, 2024. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Somali security officers take position on the rooftop at a section of Syl Hotel, the scene of an al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab group's attack in Mogadishu, Somalia March 15, 2024. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Updated
Mar 15, 2024, 05:56 PM
Published
Mar 15, 2024, 05:51 PM

MOGADISHU - Attackers in Somalia's capital stormed a hotel near the president's office on Thursday after a pair of explosions, residents and Reuters witnesses said, with al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab claiming responsibility for the raid.

Gunfire followed the Thursday evening blasts, the residents said, with unidentified attackers storming the Syl Hotel, which is a popular gathering place for government officials and lawmakers.

Police and other government spokespeople were not immediately reachable to comment.

"We first heard a huge blast, and then gunfire followed. We understand the fighters are inside (the hotel) for we hear exchange of gunfire," resident Farah Ali, who lives near the president's office, told Reuters.

A Reuters witness also said he heard a second explosion several minutes after the first one.

Hussein Abdullahi, another resident, said soldiers fired shots before the first blast and he heard the sound of a speeding car.

"And then gunfire followed. Second blast followed, we hear exchange of gunfire," he said.

Al Shabaab said they were behind the attack and had besieged the Syl Hotel.

"The armed Mujahideen control the hotel and are shooting workers and officers of the apostate government in the hotel,"

al Shabaab said in a statement.

In 2019, the group took responsibility for attacking the same hotel. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top