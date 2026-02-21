Attackers kill at least 50, abduct women and children in Nigeria's Zamfara state

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, Feb 20 - At least 50 people were killed and several women and children abducted after armed men attacked a village in Nigeria's northwestern Zamfara state, a state lawmaker told Reuters on Friday.

Hamisu A. Faru, lawmaker representing Bukkuyum south, said the attackers raided Tungan Dutse village from around 5 p.m. on Thursday until about 3:30 a.m. on Friday, burning down buildings and shooting residents who tried to flee.

"They have been moving from one village to another ... leaving at least 50 people dead," Faru told Reuters by phone.

He said the number of abducted victims was yet to be determined. Traditional leaders and local government officials were still accounting for the missing.

A Zamfara state police spokesperson did not respond to calls seeking comment.

Abdullahi Sani, 41, a resident of Tungan Dutse, said three family members were killed in the attack.

"No one slept yesterday, we are all in pain," he said.

A day earlier, residents contacted security forces and local authority when they saw more than 150 motorcycles carrying armed men. But the warning was ignored, Sani said.

Insecurity is a pressing concern in Nigeria and the government is under mounting pressure to restore stability.

There has been a surge in attacks blamed on "bandits", who have carried out deadly assaults, abductions for ransom, and displaced communities across northern Nigeria. REUTERS