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Cuban Foreign Minster Bruno Rodriguez denounced the “ruthless” US embargo against the communist island.

NEW YORK – Cuban Foreign Minster Bruno Rodriguez denounced the “ruthless” US embargo against the communist island during a UN General Assembly debate on July 7 that occurred despite diplomatic pressure by Washington to prevent it.

“The government of the United States is carrying out against Cuba a multidimensional, non-conventional warfare that has already lasted for almost seven decades and has become ever more cruel and more ruthless during the last seven months,” Rodriguez told the body, slamming the blockade’s “collective punishment” of the population.

“Paying attention to this ruthless crime is also a responsibility of the United Nations,” he added.

The damage wrought by the embargo during the period of March 2025 through February 2026 amounts to a record US$8 billion (S$10.35 billion), a 7 per cent increase over the same period one year earlier, he said, noting THAT the figures do not include the “extreme impact” of the fuel blockade the US imposed on Cuba in February.

Most regional blocs, including countries in Africa and the Caribbean, expressed their support for Cuba on July 7 and condemned the US blockade.

Each year since 1992, the General Assembly has adopted by a large majority a non-binding resolution calling for the lifting of the blockade imposed on Cuba by the US.

Support weakened slightly in October 2025, when 165 member states voted in favour and seven against, with a dozen abstentions.

July 7’s vote on whether to hold the debate signalled potential further erosion, with 136 in favour, nine against, and 30 abstentions – including traditional supporters Germany and Canada.

“There is no American blockade,” US Ambassador Mike Waltz insisted from the podium. “The only embargo in Cuba is the guillotine the regime keeps over the heads of its people.”

Referring to recent diplomatic talks between Havana and Washington, Rodriguez stressed that “there has not been any progress” and would likely be none as long as US officials “treat Cuba as a vanquished or conquered adversary, as a colonial possession”.

Some speakers, while deploring US policy towards Cuba, pointed to Havana’s responsibilities.

“The dire situation of the Cuban people is not only due to the embargo,” said the European Union’s ambassador to the UN, Stavros Lambrinidis.

The envoy highlighted the need for the authorities to make “meaningful political and economic reforms” in Cuba, including respect for human rights, while he condemned Havana’s alignment with Moscow in Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Under the current blockade, Cuba is experiencing mounting anguish over power cuts imposed across the country in an increasingly desperate attempt to conserve fuel.

Food, drinking water and medicine are in increasingly short supply, and the UN has warned of a humanitarian emergency. AFP