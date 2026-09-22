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At the UN, Brazil's Lula warns against foreign interference in upcoming election

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva addresses the 81st United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City, US, September 22, 2026. REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

Sept 22 - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva used his speech at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday to warn against foreign interference in Brazil's October election and reject any outside role in combating organized crime, remarks that appeared aimed at both Washington and his political rivals.

Lula said Brazil would not allow "internal and external enemies of democracy" to undermine the vote, which he cast as a choice between "democracy and denialism."

"All candidates enjoy the broadest freedom of expression. We know that some abuse that freedom to align themselves with foreign interests that run counter to the country's interests," the leftist leader said, without naming anyone.

The comments appeared to be a reference to right-wing presidential challenger Flavio Bolsonaro, the eldest son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, who is under house arrest after being convicted of attempting to overturn the 2022 election result.

Flavio, whose father is a longtime ally of US President Donald Trump, met with the US leader earlier this year and launched his campaign in July highlighting support from Argentine President Javier Milei and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Opinion polls have shown Lula and Flavio statistically tied in a potential second-round runoff.

Lula said Brazil's electoral system was "modern and robust" and warned against disinformation campaigns seeking to distort public debate during the campaign.

"We will not allow the enemies of democracy, internal or external, to undermine the popular will," he said, criticizing what he called renewed attempts at geopolitical domination.

"Brazil is nobody's backyard," Lula said. "We are once again witnessing external interference in electoral processes."

Lula said Brazil was prepared to confront criminal organizations operating in the country and across its borders, but called for international cooperation rather than intervention.

Earlier this year, Washington designated two major Brazilian drug gangs as terrorist organizations, a move Lula has criticized as undue interference in the South American country's internal affairs.

"We do not need aircraft carriers patrolling our waters. We need cooperation to stem the flow of weapons and money that fuel crime," he said, adding that he had personally conveyed that message to Trump. REUTERS