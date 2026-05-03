At least six dead, thousands displaced as heavy rains hit northeastern Brazil

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SAO PAULO, May 2 - Heavy rains that hit northeastern Brazil over the last 48 hours have killed at least six people and displaced thousands in the states of Pernambuco and Paraiba, the federal government said in a statement on Saturday.

In Pernambuco, rainfall caused flooding and landslides in the state capital, Recife and nearby areas. Two people died in Recife and two in neighboring Olinda, while around 1,500 were displaced or left homeless.

In Paraiba, two people died and 1,800 were displaced or homeless, according to Brazil's Integration and Regional Development Ministry, which said the most affected cities included Conde, state capital Joao Pessoa and Campina Grande.

"The National Center for Risk and Disaster Management issued 22 alerts during the critical period of rains. Due to the impacts in Pernambuco and Paraiba and the weather forecast for the region, the operational level was raised to maximum alert," the ministry said.

While rainfall has eased and the situation is improving, vigilance remains necessary throughout Saturday, it added.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on X he had spoken with local authorities to offer support. "The government continues to monitor the situation to provide all necessary assistance," he added. REUTERS