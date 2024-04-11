At least 8 dead after bus crash in northeastern Brazil

Updated
Apr 11, 2024, 09:45 PM
Published
Apr 11, 2024, 09:45 PM

RIO DE JANEIRO - At least eight people have died and 23 were injured after a long-distance bus hit an embankment and flipped over in Brazil's northeastern state of Bahia, local authorities said on Thursday.

The bus, which had departed Rio de Janeiro and was heading to the tourist coastal city of Porto Seguro, crashed overnight near the town of Teixeira de Freitas, according to Brazil's federal road police.

The injured, some of them in critical condition, have been taken to a nearby hospital, authorities said. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top