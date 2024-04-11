At least 8 dead after bus crash in northeastern Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO - At least eight people have died and 23 were injured after a long-distance bus hit an embankment and flipped over in Brazil's northeastern state of Bahia, local authorities said on Thursday.

The bus, which had departed Rio de Janeiro and was heading to the tourist coastal city of Porto Seguro, crashed overnight near the town of Teixeira de Freitas, according to Brazil's federal road police.

The injured, some of them in critical condition, have been taken to a nearby hospital, authorities said. REUTERS