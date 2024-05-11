At least 50 dead in flooding in northern Afghanistan, interior ministry says

May 11, 2024, 12:42 AM
May 11, 2024, 12:31 AM

At least 50 people have died in Afghanistan in flooding following heavy rain in the northern province of Baghlan on Friday, a spokesman for the Ministry of the Interior said, adding that the death toll may rise.

Ministry spokesman Abdul Mateen Qaniee told Reuters that there had been flooding in more than five districts in Baghlan after heavy rains and that some families were stuck and in need of urgent help.

He added that two heavy storms had been predicted for Friday night.

"The Ministry of Interior has sent teams and helicopters to the area, but due to a shortage of night vision lights in helicopters, the operation may not be successful," he said. REUTERS

