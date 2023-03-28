At least 39 dead in fire at migrant facility in Mexico’s Ciudad Juarez

Some bodies of the 39 migrants who died during a fire at a migrants' facility in Mexico are lined up on a pavement, on March 28. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico – At least 39 migrants died after a fire broke out at a migrant facility in the Mexican northern border city of Ciudad Juarez, the government’s National Migration Institute (INM) said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the INM said there were 68 adult men from Central and South America staying at the facility.

Twenty-nine migrants were also injured in the blaze and were taken to four hospitals in the area, the institute said.

The fire, one of the deadliest to hit Mexico in years, occurred as the United States and Mexico are battling to cope with record levels of border crossings at their shared frontier. REUTERS

