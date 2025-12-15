At least 37 people killed in flash floods in Morocco

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

RABAT, Dec 15 - At least 37 people were killed in flash floods triggered ‍by ​torrential rains on ‍Sunday in Morocco's Atlantic coastal province of ​Safi, ​330 kilometres (205 miles) south of the capital Rabat, Morocco's state-run 2M TV reported ‍on Monday.

Fourteen people were receiving medical ​care after the ⁠floods, it added, citing local authorities.

One hour of heavy rain was enough to flood homes ​and shops in the old town of Safi, ‌sweeping away cars ​and cutting off many roads in surrounding areas, as rescue efforts continued, it reported.

Morocco is experiencing heavy rain and snowfall on the Atlas Mountains following ‍seven years of drought that emptied ​some of its main reservoirs. REUTERS