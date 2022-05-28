At least 31 die in stampede at Nigeria church event, police say

ABUJA (AFP) - At least 31 people were killed on Saturday (May 28) when a stampede broke out in south Nigeria during a church charity event where food was being distributed, police said.

The disaster happened in Port Harcourt city in Nigeria's Rivers state, local police spokesman Grace Iringe-Koko said, confirming a death toll of 31 people.

Local Nigerian media reported the event organised by the King's Assembly church was offering food and gifts for the poor at a sports field.

Nigeria has seen several stampede tragedies over food distribution in recent years, including an aid agency food programme in north Borno State where seven women were trampled to death last year.