At least 28 killed in Ethiopia bus crash, regional media says

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NAIROBI, June 15 - At least 28 people were killed when a bus plunged into a ravine in Ethiopia's Amhara region, regional state-run Amhara Media Corporation reported on Monday, citing police.

• The bus was travelling from Dessie to the capital, Addis Ababa, when the crash occurred, the broadcaster said.

• "So far, 28 people have lost their lives, while many others have sustained minor and serious injuries," it quoted police as saying.

• Deadly road accidents are common in Ethiopia, where driving standards are often poor and many vehicles are badly maintained.

• In 2024, at least 71 people died in the southern Sidama region after a truck plunged into a river. REUTERS