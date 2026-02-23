Straitstimes.com header logo

At least 25 soldiers dead in attacks after raid on Mexico’s most wanted cartel leader

A member of the National Guard stands on a vehicle at the site on the highway connecting Mexico City with the state of Puebla, where unknown assailants torched a bus and a trailer, following roadblocks and arson attacks carried out by members of organized crime in several states after a military operation in which a government source said Mexican drug lord Nemesio Oseguera, known as \"El Mencho,\" was killed in Jalisco state, in Santa Rita Tlahuapan, Mexico, February 22, 2026. REUTERS/Paola Garcia

Cartel boss Nemesio Oseguera, alias “El Mencho,” died in custody after being injured in a military operation.

MEXICO CITY – Mexico Security Minister Omar Garcia Harfuch said that 25 members of the National Guard and one security guard died in cartel attacks following the

capture and death of infamous cartel boss Nemesio Oseguera

, alias “El Mencho”, on Feb 22.

Oseguera, Mexico’s most-wanted cartel leader, was the mastermind of the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

He died in custody after being injured in a military operation by Mexican special forces in the town of Tapalpa in Jalisco state, according to Mexico’s defence ministry.

Mexico Defence Minister Ricardo Trevilla said on Feb 23 that information leading to Oseguera’s capture and death stemmed from a romantic partner of the crime boss. The US had offered a US$15 million (S$18.9 million) reward for information leading to his arrest.

His death triggered waves of violence across Mexico, as cartel operatives blocked roads, burned cars and pursued retaliatory attacks.

El Mencho’s death triggered “27 cowardly attacks against authorities in Jalisco”, Mr Harfuch said at the president’s daily press conference on Feb 23, adding that 30 cartel operatives were killed as well as one bystander. At least 70 people were arrested in seven states.

“We are closely monitoring for any kind of reaction or restructuring within the cartel that could lead to violence,” he said.

US President Donald Trump on Feb 23 called on Mexico to boost its efforts in targeting drug cartels.

“Mexico must step up their effort on Cartels and Drugs!” he wrote in a social media post. REUTERS

