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At least 18 killed in northwest Nigeria clashes, police say

ABUJA, July 2 - At least 18 people have died in clashes between rival communities in Nigeria's northwestern Niger state in recent days, police said, though locals said the death toll was much higher and hundreds had fled.

The violence started when armed men shot and killed a member of the area's Fulani community in the Tegina district of Rafi local government area on Monday, Niger state police spokesperson Wasiu Abiodun said.

A group killed members of the Kamuku community the next day in retaliation, he added.

Local lawmaker Muhammad Adamu Kabo said the violence had started after other parliamentarians distributed cash to constituents.

Tegina resident Ibrahim Sani said 56 people had died in the clashes.

Communal violence is common in parts of central and northern Nigeria, often triggered by disputes between farmers and herders over grazing routes, land use and other resources.

Reuters could not independently verify the casualty figures. REUTERS