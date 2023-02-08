At least 15 dead from Peru landslide, president pledges to speed help

LIMA - The death toll from a massive landslide that struck southern Peru rose to at least 15 on Tuesday, according to a government tally, after dozens of homes were swallowed up by dirt and mud following heavy rainfall last weekend.

Another 20 people were injured after the landslide struck on Sunday near the riverside town of Secocha, about 200km north-west of the city of Arequipia.

Another two people are missing, officials said.

At least 10 homes were destroyed, according to national emergency services, although that number appeared likely to grow significantly, along with 310 homes reported damaged so far.

Video of the landslide captured one sloping town street transformed into a running river of mud, rocks and debris, with homes and other structures torn down immediately upon contact.

Locals could be heard shouting at those in its path to run.

Arial footage from above Secocha by local outlet Radio Victoria showed large parts of nearby hillsides scrubbed of any vegetation, with huge piles of earth at the bottom where houses once stood.

Mr William Alvarado, a district mayor in one of the hardest-hit areas, said over 1,000 families had been affected, almost all of them severely.

“We can say that the houses of 90 per cent of the affected families were completely destroyed,” he said.

President Dina Boluarte flew over the disaster zone on Tuesday morning to survey the damage.