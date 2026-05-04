At least 130 Nigerians seek repatriation from South Africa after protests, Abuja says

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ABUJA, May 4 - At least 130 Nigerian citizens in South Africa have asked their government to fly them home after a protests there targeting foreigners, Nigeria’s Foreign Minister, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, said.

There were the first to apply to a new scheme to repatriate citizens launched by Nigeria's government, Odumegwu-Ojukwu said on Sunday, amid fears that confrontations in South Africa could escalate.

Protesters held rallies in Pretoria and Johannesburg last week, demanding tougher action against illegal immigration, saying undocumented foreign nationals were putting pressure on jobs, security and public services.

Campaigners for migrant rights say foreigners have long been scapegoated in South Africa for its economic woes.

South Africa last month promised to crack down on anyone carrying out xenophobic attacks after Ghana and other African countries reported that their nationals had faced violence and discrimination.

More protests were planned on May 4 and May 8 and Nigeria would be watching developments closely, the government said.

It had already summoned South Africa’s High Commissioner in Abuja over the situation, and its diplomatic missions in South Africa are working with local authorities to reduce risks to Nigerians, the minister said. REUTERS