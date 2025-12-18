Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

ABUJA, Dec 17 - At least 12 people were killed and three others abducted when ‍gunmen ​attacked a mining site in ‍Atoso village in Nigeria's restive Plateau state, a local group ​leader ​said on Wednesday.

Dalyop Solomon Mwantiri, who heads the Berom Youth Moulders-Association (BYM) said the attackers, who ‍locals identified as armed Fulani militias, struck late on ​Tuesday, leaving five ⁠others hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

Police spokesperson Alfred Alabo confirmed investigations were underway.

The latest attack underscores persistent insecurity on the ​Plateau, a flashpoint of Nigeria's volatile Middle Belt region, where ethnic ‌and religious strife ​has long fueled deadly farmer-herder clashes. Violence keeps surging despite repeated government vows to restore peace.

Tuesday's attack came just days after four children were killed in a nearby village, Mwantiri said, accusing authorities ‍of ignoring early warning signs. The BYM is ​urging the government to deploy more security forces to ​enforce a ban on open grazing, ‌and rescue the abducted victims. REUTERS