Straitstimes.com header logo

At least 12 killed in Nigeria mining site attack, group says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Follow topic:

ABUJA, Dec 17 - At least 12 people were killed and three others abducted when ‍gunmen ​attacked a mining site in ‍Atoso village in Nigeria's restive Plateau state, a local group ​leader ​said on Wednesday.

Dalyop Solomon Mwantiri, who heads the Berom Youth Moulders-Association (BYM) said the attackers, who ‍locals identified as armed Fulani militias, struck late on ​Tuesday, leaving five ⁠others hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

Police spokesperson Alfred Alabo confirmed investigations were underway.

The latest attack underscores persistent insecurity on the ​Plateau, a flashpoint of Nigeria's volatile Middle Belt region, where ethnic ‌and religious strife ​has long fueled deadly farmer-herder clashes. Violence keeps surging despite repeated government vows to restore peace.

Tuesday's attack came just days after four children were killed in a nearby village, Mwantiri said, accusing authorities ‍of ignoring early warning signs. The BYM is ​urging the government to deploy more security forces to ​enforce a ban on open grazing, ‌and rescue the abducted victims. REUTERS

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.