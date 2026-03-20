At least 11 killed in raid on cartel in northern Mexico's Sinaloa

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MEXICO CITY, March 19 - At least 11 suspected criminals were killed in northern Mexico during a security operation targeting a residence tied to the Los Mayos faction of the country's powerful Sinaloa cartel, the country's navy said on Thursday.

Omar Oswaldo Torres, alias “El Patas,” a leader in Los Mayos, was detained during the operation, the navy said. Officials did not identify anyone killed in the operation.

The navy said its personnel were attacked after arriving at the site in Sinaloa state, after which "in accordance with the legal framework, they repelled the assault."

The navy also said it located the daughter of a crime boss during the operation, but she was released to her family after it determined she had no ties to criminal activities.

It also said it seized high-powered and tactical weapons at the scene.

Last month, another Mexican military operation killed Nemesio Oseguera, alias "El Mencho", the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, during an operation in Jalisco state. REUTERS