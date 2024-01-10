Ecuador president orders gangs ‘neutralised’ after gunmen storm TV studio

QUITO – Ecuador’s president gave orders on Jan 9 to “neutralise” criminal gangs after gunmen stormed and opened fire in a TV studio, as bandits threatened random executions on a second day of terror in the country.

Gangs declared war on the government when President Daniel Noboa announced a state of emergency following the prison escape on Jan 7 of one of Ecuador’s most powerful narco bosses.

Mr Noboa ordered military operations to “neutralise” criminal gangs, as the country exploded into what he called an “internal armed conflict”.

Long a peaceful haven sandwiched between top cocaine exporters Colombia and Peru, Ecuador has seen violence explode in recent years as rival gangs with links to Mexican and Colombian cartels vie for control.

In the port city of Guayaquil, men wearing balaclavas and waving weapons stormed a state-owned TV station during a live broadcast, taking several journalists and staff members hostage on Jan 9.

At least 10 people have been killed in a series of attacks blamed on gangs – eight in Guayaquil, and two “viciously murdered by armed criminals” in the nearby town of Nobol, police said on Jan 9. Three other officers were wounded in Guayaquil.

After the escape of Jose Adolfo Macias, aka “Fito” – leader of Ecuador’s biggest gang Los Choneros – Mr Noboa on Jan 8 declared a countrywide state of emergency and nightly curfew.

Gangs retaliated, taking police officers hostage, setting off explosions in several cities.

On Jan 9, they stormed a studio of state-owned TC Television in Guayaquil with guns and explosives.

Hooded attackers fired gunshots during a live TC broadcast as a woman could be heard pleading: “Don’t shoot, please don’t shoot.”

The intruders forced terrified crew onto the ground and a person could be heard screaming as the studio lights went out but the broadcast continued.

Police entered the studio after about 30 minutes of chaos.