At deep sea mining meeting, debate nears critical decision

KINGSTON - Delegates to the UN-affiliated organisation that regulates seabed mining cut a livestream of their negotiations on Wednesday and retreated behind closed doors in an attempt to resolve a dilemma the could determine the fate of the deep ocean.

The International Seabed Authority (ISA) missed a deadline on July 9 to enact regulations to allow the mining of deep sea ecosystems for valuable metals used in electric car batteries.

That means the Authority must accept licence applications from mining companies. But the question whether it must act – and how – on any submissions in the absence of environmental safeguards has stymied the Council, the Authority’s 36-member policymaking body that has been meeting at the ISA’s Kingston, Jamaica, headquarters for the past two weeks.

While delegates negotiated out of sight, observers from environmental groups huddled in conversation outside the Council chambers at the Jamaica Conference Center, a sort of tropical UN.

Louisa Casson, a Greenpeace campaigner, worries a compromise could commit the ISA to reviewing mining license applications by a certain date even if regulations still aren’t in place.

“It would be outrageous for negotiators here to cook up a deal that sets a start-date for this risky industry,” Casson said. As of Wednesday night, no deal had been announced.

The Authority has extraordinary powers to determine the future of the deep ocean, the world’s last untouched wilderness. Pushed by Nauru, a tiny Pacific island nation, and an investor-backed seabed mining venture, the ISA this month is continuing to negotiate regulations that could allow mining to begin.

The 1982 UN Convention on the Law of Sea created the Authority to promote the exploitation of the seabed in international waters for the benefit of humankind while, seemingly contradictorily, ensuring the effective protection of the marine environment.

The treaty also directed the Authority to establish the Enterprise, a for-profit corporation to mine the seabed and share revenues and technology with developing nations. In other words, the Authority will regulate its own company.

For decades, the ISA had toiled away out of sight and out of mind writing rules for an industry that seemed far in the future. This week, as extreme climate-driven heat waves broil the planet’s biosphere, the regulations’ final details are still being hammered out – and could go into effect as early as next year. Now, though, the world’s watching.

A growing number of the Authority’s 168 member nations (plus the European Union) are calling for a moratorium or pause on deep sea mining due to a severe lack of scientific knowledge about the seabed ecosystems targeted for exploitation.

The ISA has issued 31 licenses to mining contractors to explore the seabed for minerals but none are yet allowed to start mining.