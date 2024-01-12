At CES, tech for sleep, not late night scrolling

LAS VEGAS - Technology causes us to lose sleep, but can it also give it back?

Companies aiming to help insomniacs, inveterate snorers and nap lovers showed off their latest gadgets at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

“We are the world’s first AI powered...sleep tracker and personal sleep stimulator that enhances deep sleep and also the time to fall asleep,” said Ms Kimi Doan, an investment manager at Earable neuroscience.

She presented the “Brainband”, which was recently launched for almost $500.

Designed as a cushioned crown, the band’s gold-plated sensors analyse brain activity in real time, and its speakers play music, meditation mantras or white noise, depending on the needs detected.

After you fall asleep, AI will know the content that helped induce the slumber and play that again if you wake up in the middle of the night, she said.

“Basically you won’t be disturbed during your sleep.”

Vital to our well-being, sleep has deteriorated due to health problems or the stress of modern life.

In the United States, according to the Sleep Foundation, nearly a third of adults sleep less than seven hours a night, the minimum recommended to avoid aggravating the risks of cardiovascular disease and obesity.

The foundation estimates that fatigue at work costs US companies around $136.4 billion dollars (S$181.4 billion dollars) annually.

Pink noise perfection

In 2024, Sleeping Beauty is likely scrolling through her smartphone before calling it a night, making a good sleep all the more difficult.

The tech answer - accessories to analyse your sleep and connected mattresses, which intervene to ease the road to dreamland, thanks to AI.

In April, Taiwan-based PranaQ will launch TipTraQ, a biometric sensor to be worn on the fingertip at night that interacts with a mobile app, for $200.

Users will be able to consult readouts on their sleep phases and interact with an AI chatbot, specially trained on scientific research.