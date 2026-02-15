Assailants kill at least 30 in northwest Nigeria villages, residents say

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, Feb 14 - Armed assailants on motorbikes killed at least 30 people and burned houses and shops during raids on three villages in northwest Nigeria's Niger State early on Saturday, residents who escaped the violence told Reuters.

The attacks on villages in the Borgu Local Government Area, near the border with Benin Republic, are part of a surge in attacks blamed on "bandits," who have carried out deadly assaults, abductions for ransom, and displaced communities across northern Nigeria.

Insecurity is a pressing concern in Nigeria and the government is under mounting pressure to restore stability.

Wasiu Abiodun, Niger State police spokesperson, confirmed the attack in one of the villages.

"Suspected bandits invaded Tunga-Makeri village … six persons lost their lives, some houses were also set ablaze, and a yet-to-be ascertained number of persons were abducted," Abiodun said.

He added that the assailants had moved on to Konkoso village, while details of other attacks remained unclear.

Jeremiah Timothy, a resident of Konkoso who fled to a nearby locality, said the attack on his village began in the early hours with sporadic gunfire.

"At least 26 people were killed so far in the village after they set the police station ablaze," said Timothy, adding that the attackers entered Konkoso around 6 a.m. (0500 GMT), shooting indiscriminately.

He said residents heard military jets flying overhead.

Another witness who requested anonymity, said the attackers, riding more than 200 motorbikes, swept through the area targeting the villages.

Auwal Ibrahim, a resident of Tunga-Makeri, recounted the early-morning assault on his village at approximately 0200 GMT.

"The bandits stormed our town around 3:00 a.m. (local time), riding so many motorcycles while shooting sporadically, beheading six people and killing others. They set shops on fire and forced the whole village to flee," Ibrahim said.

He added that many villagers fear returning as the gunmen remain nearby. REUTERS