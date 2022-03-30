Asian Insider Podcast: World economy now more likely to split into blocs

Synopsis: Each month, The Straits Times' US Bureau Chief Nirmal Ghosh presents an Asian perspective of the biggest global talking points with expert guests.
In this episode, Nirmal Ghosh talks to Dr Adam Posen, the president of the Peterson Institute for International Economics, about the world of humanity and nation states breaking into blocs.
00:22 Dr Posen's view on the end of globalisation
04:23 World economy will likely split into blocs
07:38 Economists that feel threatened may have an incentive to move their reserves out of the US
10:17 Europe wants to wean itself off dependence on Russia's oil and gas
14:07 Dr Posen's view on US's Indo-Pacific policy
Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh (nirmal@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Fa'izah Sani
Edited by: Eden Soh
