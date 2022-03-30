Asian Insider Podcast: World economy now more likely to split into blocs

Smoke rising from a military airport near Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Feb 24, the day Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine. PHOTO: AFP
US Bureau Chief
Synopsis: Each month, The Straits Times' US Bureau Chief Nirmal Ghosh presents an Asian perspective of the biggest global talking points with expert guests.

In this episode, Nirmal Ghosh talks to Dr Adam Posen, the president of the Peterson Institute for International Economics, about the world of humanity and nation states breaking into blocs.

00:22 Dr Posen's view on the end of globalisation

04:23 World economy will likely split into blocs

07:38 Economists that feel threatened may have an incentive to move their reserves out of the US

10:17 Europe wants to wean itself off dependence on Russia's oil and gas

14:07 Dr Posen's view on US's Indo-Pacific policy

Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh (nirmal@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Eden Soh

