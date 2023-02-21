Asian Insider Podcast: Why future is dim for US-China crisis management

Find out why intensifying political contestation in the United States in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election will have an impact on relations with China.

In this episode, to assess the path ahead for the contentious and fragile relationship, Nirmal Ghosh hosts Joshua Kurlantzick, senior fellow for South-east Asia at the Council on Foreign Relations, and Dr Adrian Ang, Research Fellow at the Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS) in Singapore.

Highlights:

1:31 After the Xi-Biden summit in Bali in November 2022, both sides were searching for a base in the relationship

2:41 No dedicated hotline unlike during the Cold War; Biden’s China policy is tougher than Donald Trump’s

5:10 New House Select Committee on China will put more pressure on the Administration to be tougher on China

06:13 House Committee on China Chair visiting Taiwan in late spring will further strain the relationship

7:08 China is the last bipartisan issue in which there is consensus in the United States; no daylight between the parties

Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh (nirmal@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Hadyu Rahim and Fa’izah Sani

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim and Fa’izah Sani

