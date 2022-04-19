Asian Insider Podcast: Upcoming summit to bring Asean leaders to the White House

Synopsis: Each month, The Straits Times' US Bureau Chief Nirmal Ghosh presents an Asian perspective of the biggest global talking points with expert guests.
In this episode, Nirmal Ghosh hosts Elina Noor, Director, Political-Security Affairs and Deputy Director, Washington, D.C. Office at the Asia Society Policy Institute, and Bich Tran, non-resident Adjunct Fellow at the Southeast Asia Program of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, CSIS in Washington D.C.
Highlights (click/tap above):
01:39 US' and Asean's expectations on the strong support for Asean centrality
04:55 Vietnam's expectations from the US and the possibility of a shift in Philippines' policy after the election
08:01 Malaysia's and Indonesia's concern with Aukus
10:48 How the Biden administration is viewed in Southeast Asia
Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh (nirmal@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Hadyu Rahim, Teo Tong Kai and Eden Soh
Edited by: Hadyu Rahim and Fa'izah Sani
---
