Asian Insider Podcast: Upcoming summit to bring Asean leaders to the White House

Synopsis: Each month, The Straits Times' US Bureau Chief Nirmal Ghosh presents an Asian perspective of the biggest global talking points with expert guests.

In this episode, Nirmal Ghosh hosts Elina Noor, Director, Political-Security Affairs and Deputy Director, Washington, D.C. Office at the Asia Society Policy Institute, and Bich Tran, non-resident Adjunct Fellow at the Southeast Asia Program of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, CSIS in Washington D.C.