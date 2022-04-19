Asian Insider Podcast: Upcoming summit to bring Asean leaders to the White House

In this episode, ST's US Bureau Chief Nirmal Ghosh hosts two guests to discuss the upcoming US-Asean Summit PHOTO: AFP
US Bureau Chief
Updated
Published
52 min ago

Synopsis: Each month, The Straits Times' US Bureau Chief Nirmal Ghosh presents an Asian perspective of the biggest global talking points with expert guests.

In this episode, Nirmal Ghosh hosts Elina Noor, Director, Political-Security Affairs and Deputy Director, Washington, D.C. Office at the Asia Society Policy Institute, and Bich Tran, non-resident Adjunct Fellow at the Southeast Asia Program of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, CSIS in Washington D.C.

Highlights (click/tap above):

01:39 US' and Asean's expectations on the strong support for Asean centrality

04:55 Vietnam's expectations from the US and the possibility of a shift in Philippines' policy after the election

08:01 Malaysia's and Indonesia's concern with Aukus

10:48 How the Biden administration is viewed in Southeast Asia

Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh (nirmal@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Hadyu Rahim, Teo Tong Kai and Eden Soh

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim and Fa'izah Sani

Subscribe to the Asian Insider Podcast channel and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/wQsB 

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Follow Nirmal Ghosh on Twitter: https://str.sg/JD7r

Read Nirmal Ghosh's stories: https://str.sg/JbxG

Register for Asian Insider newsletter: https://str.sg/stnewsletters

Asian Insider videos: https://str.sg/wdcC

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf

In Your Opinion Podcast: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN

ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad

Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts:  http://bt.sg/podcasts

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

#STAsianInsider

Want more insights into fast-changing Asia from our network of correspondents? Get this article in your inbox by signing up here.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top