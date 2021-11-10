Asian Insider Podcast: Drive carbon emissions down, says UNDP chief during COP26 2nd week

Asian Insider Ep 79: Drive carbon emissions down, says UNDP chief during COP26 2nd week

17:57 mins

Synopsis: Each month, The Straits Times' US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh presents an Asian perspective of the week's global talking points with expert guests.

In this episode, Nirmal Ghosh hosts Achim Steiner, Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), who is now at the ongoing COP26 climate conference in Glasgow till Nov 12.

They discuss the following points (click/tap above):

3:00 Small islands and small island states facing a climate injustice issue: Failure to deliver climate promises?

4:25 Why they do not qualify for international development finance and have suffered from slow climate financing

5:40 On potential economic disruption, competition for resources, the next generation feeling disengagement

9:30 Steiner's view on the role and future of teenage Swedish environment activist Greta Thunberg, and why more 'Gretas' in various continents will start emerging

11:32 We are not a laboratory: There are more lower cost alternatives existing now to tackle climate crisis instead of relying on so-called "breakthrough" carbon capture and geoengineering

Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh (nirmal@sph.com.sg) and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim

Subscribe to the Asian Insider Podcast channel and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/Ju4h

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Follow Nirmal Ghosh on Twitter

Read Nirmal Ghosh's stories

Asian Insider newsletter

Asian Insider videos

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Asian Insider Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa7

Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN

ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE

Life Weekend Picks Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa2

#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad

Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

#STAsianInsider