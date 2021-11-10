Asian Insider Podcast: Drive carbon emissions down, says UNDP chief during COP26 2nd week

Asian Insider Ep 79: Drive carbon emissions down, says UNDP chief during COP26 2nd week
17:57 mins
Synopsis: Each month, The Straits Times' US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh presents an Asian perspective of the week's global talking points with expert guests.
In this episode, Nirmal Ghosh hosts Achim Steiner, Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), who is now at the ongoing COP26 climate conference in Glasgow till Nov 12.
They discuss the following points (click/tap above):
3:00 Small islands and small island states facing a climate injustice issue: Failure to deliver climate promises?
4:25 Why they do not qualify for international development finance and have suffered from slow climate financing
5:40 On potential economic disruption, competition for resources, the next generation feeling disengagement
9:30 Steiner's view on the role and future of teenage Swedish environment activist Greta Thunberg, and why more 'Gretas' in various continents will start emerging
11:32 We are not a laboratory: There are more lower cost alternatives existing now to tackle climate crisis instead of relying on so-called "breakthrough" carbon capture and geoengineering
Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh (nirmal@sph.com.sg) and Ernest Luis
Edited by: Hadyu Rahim
Subscribe to the Asian Insider Podcast channel and rate us on your favourite audio apps:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/Ju4h
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Follow Nirmal Ghosh on Twitter
Read Nirmal Ghosh's stories
Asian Insider newsletter
Asian Insider videos
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
Asian Insider Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa7
Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf
Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN
ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE
Life Weekend Picks Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa2
#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad
Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas
Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!
#STAsianInsider