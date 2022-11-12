Asian Insider

Asean can power its green future without nuclear energy, say experts

Steam rising from a cooling tower of the Electricite de France nuclear power station in Civaux, France, on Oct 8, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
David Fogarty
Climate Change Editor
Updated
Published
1 min ago
SINGAPORE - Across Asean, energy security unites all 10 members, especially after the war in Ukraine upended energy markets and triggered spiralling fossil fuel prices for the region, which is heavily dependent on oil, gas and coal.

The region of 660 million people, one of the world’s fastest-growing energy markets, faces an increasingly urgent dilemma: how to meet rapidly growing energy demands in a way that is affordable, reliable and meets stringent climate goals, particularly in its fast-growing power generation sector?

