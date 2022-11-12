Asean can power its green future without nuclear energy, say experts

SINGAPORE - Across Asean, energy security unites all 10 members, especially after the war in Ukraine upended energy markets and triggered spiralling fossil fuel prices for the region, which is heavily dependent on oil, gas and coal.

The region of 660 million people, one of the world’s fastest-growing energy markets, faces an increasingly urgent dilemma: how to meet rapidly growing energy demands in a way that is affordable, reliable and meets stringent climate goals, particularly in its fast-growing power generation sector?