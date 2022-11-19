As climate talks drag, artist shows way to climate hell

SHARM EL SHEIKH, Egypt – Egyptian artist Bahia Shehab had one goal at the COP27 climate talks in Egypt: to let people experience the “hell” that is global warming.

At first, she said, she wanted to “hack the rooms” to literally turn up the heat on delegates from nearly 200 countries who have been talking for two weeks about how to drive forward action against worsening climate change.

With wealthy and developing nations struggling to agree on final deals, talks were extended to Saturday.

“There’s research that said that people who are in a hotter place, in a hotter room, they’re more likely to believe in climate change than those who are not,” Ms Shehab said at Egypt’s Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, which is hosting the talks.

But due to security measures, instead of the “hack”, Ms Shehab set up a public art installation dubbed “Heaven and Hell in the Anthropocene”.

It features two adjacent rooms, one heated at 45 deg C while the other is air-conditioned.

“We wanted to come up with a scenario that is accessible to everyone,” she said.

Campaigners the world over have been pulling public stunts targeting artworks to draw attention to global inaction over climate change.

In Milan on Friday, climate activists threw flour over a car repainted by American artist Andy Warhol.

“Do we really get outraged at the simulation of damage to works of art while the ongoing objective destruction of works of nature, ecosystems and our own lives leaves us indifferent?“ the activists from the Last Generation group wrote in a statement.

Activists have also glued themselves to a Francisco Goya painting in Madrid, thrown soup at Vincent van Gogh’s in London and Rome, and mashed potatoes on a Claude Monet in Germany.

Triggering questions

Ms Shehab has taken a more restrained approach with her art and says it works, producing an impact on many.

“Scary,” a British visitor who gave her name as Jolene said of the “hell” room, in contrast with the “cool, clean, nice” environment she found in heaven.

The artist said she has already seen attitudes change.

“There’s one girl who walked out of ‘hell’ who said, ‘I will never throw trash on the ground ever again’,” she said.

“So to me, it’s not important whether they like it aesthetically or not, but it’s really important that it triggers questions and that they reconsider their daily practice.”