As artificial intelligence rises, lawmakers try to catch up

PARIS – From “intelligent” vacuum cleaners and driverless cars to advanced techniques for diagnosing diseases, artificial intelligence has burrowed its way into every arena of modern life.

Its promoters reckon it is revolutionising human experience, but critics stress that the technology risks putting machines in charge of life-changing decisions.

Regulators in Europe and North America are worried.

The European Union is likely to pass legislation IN 2023 – the AI Act – aimed at reining in the age of the algorithm.

The United States recently published a blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights, and Canada is also mulling legislation.

Looming large in the debates has been China’s use of biometric data, facial recognition and other technology to build a powerful system of control.

Dr Gry Hasselbalch, a Danish academic who advises the EU on the controversial technology, argued that the West is also in danger of creating “totalitarian infrastructures”.

“I see that as a huge threat, no matter the benefits,” she told Agence France-Presse.

But before regulators can act, they face the daunting task of defining what AI actually is.

‘Mug’s game’

Professor Suresh Venkatasubramanian of Brown University, who co-authored the AI Bill of Rights, said trying to define AI was “a mug’s game”.

Any technology that affects people’s rights should be within the scope of the Bill, he tweeted.

The 27-nation EU is taking the more tortuous route of attempting to define the sprawling field. Its draft law lists the kinds of approaches defined as AI, and it includes pretty much any computer system that involves automation.

The problem stems from the changing use of the term AI.

For decades, it described attempts to create machines that simulated human thinking. But funding largely dried up for this research – known as symbolic AI – in the early 2000s.