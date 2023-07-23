11 dead in arson attack on bar in Mexico

MEXICO CITY – A man who was thrown out of a bar in Mexico for improper behaviour towards women went back and set fire to it, killing 11 people, the authorities said on Saturday.

The arson attack happened overnight on Friday into Saturday in the town of San Luis Rio Colorado, in the northern state of Sonora, which borders the United States.

The fire killed seven men and four women and wounded six others, the state prosecutor’s office in Sonora said.

The attacker was expelled from the bar “for treating women disrespectfully”, and then returned and threw a flaming object into it, presumably a Molotov cocktail, the prosecutor’s office said.

The mayor of San Luis Rio Colorado, which abuts the border south of Yuma, Arizona, said later in the day that a suspect had been arrested in the fatal attack on the Beer House bar. He did not identify the man. AFP