Army suspends helicopter aircrew that flew near Kid Rock's house, official says

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FILE PHOTO: Singer Kid Rock testifies on the cost of concert tickets before a Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee Consumer Protection, Technology, and Data Privacy Subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 28, 2026. REUTERS/Nathan Howard/File Photo

March 31 - The U.S. Army has suspended the aircrew of two Apache attack helicopters that flew near the house of singer Kid Rock, seemingly in support of the vocal backer of U.S. President Donald Trump, a U.S. official said on Tuesday.

Over the weekend, Rock posted a video on X showing two Army Apache helicopters flying next to his house in Nashville, Tennessee. The singer, standing in front of his swimming pool, can be seen saluting one of the helicopters.

Military helicopters were also seen flying close to demonstrators in the city, who were taking part in organized protests decrying Trump's aggressive deportation efforts, war in Iran and other policies.

The U.S. official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, did not provide further details on the suspension. Reuters reported on Monday that the Army was investigating the incident and an Army spokesman declined further comment when contacted by Reuters on Tuesday.

"Army aviators must adhere to strict safety standards, professionalism, and established flight regulations. An administrative review is underway to assess the mission and verify compliance with regulations and airspace requirements," U.S. Army spokesperson Major Montrell Russell said on Monday.

"Appropriate action will be taken if any violations are found. Until the review is complete, there will be no further comment," Russell added.

The U.S. military is supposed to be apolitical, loyal to the U.S. Constitution and independent of any party or political movement.

Since being sworn in last year, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has moved quickly to reshape the military, firing top generals and admirals as he seeks to implement Trump's national security agenda and root out diversity initiatives he calls discriminatory.

Democratic lawmakers have warned the Trump administration is increasingly trying to use the military for political gain.

In his post about the helicopters, Rock took a swipe at Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom, adding: "God Bless America and all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend her."

Over the weekend, as part of the anti-Trump "No Kings" protests, more than 3,200 events were planned in all 50 states. Two previous nationwide events attracted millions of participants. Local news said thousands took part in the weekend's protests in Nashville. REUTERS