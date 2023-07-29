Army general declares himself Niger leader

NIAMEY - Niger’s putschists named an army general as the new leader of the unstable militant-hit nation on Friday and warned that any foreign military intervention would lead to chaos.

General Abdourahamane Tchiani, head of the Presidential Guard since 2011, appeared on state television saying he was the “president of the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland”.

The general, who is in his 50s and has previously kept out of public life, presented the coup as a response to “the degradation of the security situation” linked to Islamic militancy bloodshed.

He questioned “the sense and scope of a security approach to the fight against terrorism which excludes any real collaboration with Burkina Faso and Mali,” neighbours which face similar threats.

But the putschists, who have faced international condemnation for taking power from a democratically elected president, also warned of “the consequences that will flow from any foreign military intervention”.

On the third day since President Mohamed Bazoum was detained, former colonial master France demanded the restoration of the government, saying it “does not recognise” the putschists, and calling Mr Bazoum “sole president”.

The coup has prompted mounting concern and Kenyan President William Ruto called the army takeover “a serious setback” for Africa.

“The aspirations of the people of Niger for constitutional democracy were subverted by an unconstitutional change of government,” he said, in a video message.

The European Union threatened to cut aid to Niamey after what it said was a “serious attack on stability and democracy” in Niger.

Mr Bazoum and his family have been confined since Wednesday morning to their residence at the presidential palace located within the 700-strong Presidential Guard’s military camp.

He is said to be in good health and has been able to talk by telephone to other heads of state.

‘Risk’ to human rights

Human Rights Watch (HRW) warned that rights were at risk after the coup.

“The military authorities should promptly provide a specific timeline for the return to democratic civilian rule and uphold the right of all Nigeriens to elect their leaders,” said HRW.

The Guard’s chiefs who staged the coup by Thursday had won broad army support.

Armed forces chief General Abdou Sidikou Issa swung his weight behind the putsch saying it was “in order to avoid a deadly confrontation”.