Straitstimes.com header logo

Armenia's top court rejects pro-Russia opposition's request to throw out election result

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: People walk past campaign banners with portraits of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of the Civil Contract party, ahead of the June 7 parliamentary election, in Yerevan, Armenia June 3, 2026. Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: People walk past campaign banners with portraits of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of the Civil Contract party, ahead of the June 7 parliamentary election, in Yerevan, Armenia June 3, 2026. Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS/File Photo

July 4 - Armenia's constitutional court on Saturday rejected a request by the country's pro-Russian opposition to overturn the results of a June parliamentary election, in which pro-Western Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's party was re-elected, state news agency Armenpress reported.

Armenpress reported that the court had upheld the result, rejecting an appeal by the Strong Armenia opposition bloc, which took 23.3% of the vote, and which said there had been irregularities in the poll.

The ruling Civil Contract party took almost 50% of the vote.

Opposition groups complained of a spate of arrests before the vote that targeted their parliamentary candidates and supporters.

A group of international electoral observers, while noting the allegations of vote-buying and other electoral violations, said voting had gone smoothly in most polling stations. REUTERS

See more on

Armenia

Candidates

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.