Armenia warns ‘ethnic cleansing’ under way in flashpoint Nagorno-Karabakh region

YEREVAN – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told top US officials that “ethnic cleansing” is taking place in Nagorno-Karabakh as the exodus of people fleeing to his country from Azerbaijan accelerated.

“The ethnic cleansing of Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh is under way, that’s happening just now,” Mr Pashinyan told US Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power and Acting Assistant Secretary of State Yuri Kim at talks on Monday.

“This situation and tensions in our region continue to grow, and now it is very important to take concrete measures to prevent further escalation and even bigger problems.”

The number of “forcibly displaced” people entering Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh doubled overnight to 13,350, the government in Yerevan said on Tuesday on its website.

That amounts to more than 10 per cent of the 120,000 Armenians that local officials have said live in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Ms Power and Ms Kim travelled to Armenia’s border region of Goris on Tuesday to meet officials coping with the flood of people leaving Nagorno-Karabakh.

The exodus follows Azerbaijan taking full control of the enclave in a military operation last week. It effectively ended a bitter territorial conflict that has lasted decades.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has called for the Armenians to stay, saying their rights will be protected.

An explosion at a fuel depot in Nagorno-Karabakh’s main city, Stepanakert, as people sought gas for vehicles to leave the region added to the misery late on Monday.

At least 20 people were killed in the blast and 290 were in hospital suffering from burn injuries, local officials said.

Azerbaijan opened its airspace to allow Armenian medics to fly to Nagorno-Karabakh to help treat the injured, the Caliber news service reported.

The Emergencies Ministry in Baku said an ambulance was also sent to Stepanakert with medical equipment and local hospitals were put on standby to receive patients.

Nagorno-Karabakh has a largely Armenian population but is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan.

The struggle for control of the territory has killed tens of thousands of people and turned more than 1 million into refugees.