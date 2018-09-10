Armed groups agree to keep Tripoli ceasefire: UN

TRIPOLI (REUTERS) - Armed groups vying for control of the Libyan capital have agreed to set up a mechanism to"consolidate" a recently agreed ceasefire, the United Nations'Libya mission, UNSMIL, said on Sunday (Sept 9).

On Tuesday, the United Nations persuaded various armed groups to halt fighting that had killed dozens in Tripoli, one of the many sites of unrest gripping the oil producer.

"Parties agreed today to freeze their forces' movements, a monitoring & verification mechanism to consolidate the ceasefire + development of a plan to withdraw armed groups from sovereign locations and critical infrastructure in #Tripoli," UNSMIL tweeted.

It gave no further details.