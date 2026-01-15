Straitstimes.com header logo

Armed gang rob jewellery store in Cortina d'Ampezzo

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Olympics - 2026 Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics - A drone view shows Cortina, a host town of the Milano Cortina Winter Olympic Games 2026, in Cortina, Italy - November 21, 2025 REUTERS/Claudia Greco/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Olympics - 2026 Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics - A drone view shows Cortina, a host town of the Milano Cortina Winter Olympic Games 2026, in Cortina, Italy - November 21, 2025 REUTERS/Claudia Greco/File Photo

Follow topic:

MILAN, Jan 14 - An armed gang of three raided a luxury jewellery store on Wednesday in the centre of Cortina d'Ampezzo, investigative sources said, a rare serious crime in the Alpine resort that will co-host the Winter Olympics next month.

The robbers struck in the Cacciari Salvati store that is located on Corso Italia, the main pedestrian street in Cortina, overpowering a shop assistant.

The gang was on the run and the value of their haul was not known. Italian media reported that a getaway car had been found close to Cortina, a town situated in the Dolomites in northern Italy.

The shop assistant was not injured during the raid.

Cortina, which has a resident population of only around 5,000 people, will be in the spotlight next month when it co-hosts the Winter Olympics with Milan.

The town previously staged the Winter Games in 1956 and a number of films including 1960s comedy "The Pink Panther" have been filmed there. REUTERS

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.