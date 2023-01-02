Armed attack on Mexican prison leaves 14 dead

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico - Gunmen attacked a prison in the northern Mexican city of Ciudad Juarez on Sunday, leaving 14 people dead.

The Chihuahua state prosecutors’ office said 24 inmates escaped as well.

An unknown number of gunmen aboard armoured vehicles took part in the attack.

The dead included 10 prison guards and security agents, the office said in a statement.

About five hours after the dawn incursion began, security forces managed to control the situation, which had also erupted into fighting between inmates within the sprawling state prison.

Moments before the attack, armed men fired on municipal police along a nearby boulevard.

It set off a car chase that ended with the seizure of a vehicle and four men, the statement added.

Later, assailants in a Hummer fired on another group of security agents outside the prison, it said.

Scenes of chaos ensued as relatives of some prisoners waited for New Year’s visits outside the compound.

Inside, some rioting inmates set fire to various objects and clashed with prison guards, local media reported.

Prosecutors said the outbreak of violence at the prison, where inmates from differing criminal bands and drug cartels are housed in separate cell blocks, also left 13 people injured.

Four people were detained, prosecutors said, without specifying if they were inmates or armed assailants.

Details are not immediately available about how the 24 inmates were able to flee or who they were.